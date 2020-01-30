In the Know
In The Know: Thursday, Jan. 30
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Albert George, the Director of Conservation for the South Carolina Aquarium and Co-Founder of the Amazon Reforestation Project, will present a lecture on, “The Resilience Initiative for Coastal Education (RICE): A Discussion of Heritage in Harm’s Way and Gullah Geechee Communities That Will Be impacted by Climate Change and Sea Level Rise” tonight in the Hanes Art Center from 5-6:30 p.m.
- Join author Tiffany Lethabo King for a discussion of her book, “The Black Shoals: Offshore Formations of Black and Native Studies” in Bull’s Head Bookshop from 3:30-5 p.m. today.
- Noriyuki Shikata, minister of the Embassy of Japan in the United States, will give a talk on, “Japan and China – Competition and Cooperation: Can Tokyo and Beijing collaborate in the Indo Pacific Region?”, followed by a discussion between Shikata and history professor Klaus Larres. Tonight’s talk and discussion is at 5:30 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Room in Wilson Library.
- Develop your communication and negotiation skills with Dr. Sheila Kannappan tomorrow, Jan. 31 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in a workshop especially tailored for female faculty in academia. Registration for this event is still open!
- Tickets starting at $22.95 are still available for the Martha Graham Dance Company performance tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall.