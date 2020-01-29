In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Jan. 29
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Carolina’s Board of Trustees meets today and tomorrow at the Carolina Inn.
- Kirk Bloodsworth, of Witness to Innocence and the first person on death row exonerated by DNA evidence, kicks off the Race, Innocence and End of the Death Penalty Speaker Series today, 5:30 p.m., Genome Sciences Auditorium.
- PlayMakers Repertory Company continues its run of the dark comedic play “Everybody,” 7:30 p.m. at the Gillings Center for Dramatic Art. Tickets start at $15.
- Interested in proposed changes to Chapel Hill Transit bus services? Attend tomorrow’s public input session, UNC Hospitals (Starbucks upstairs, Conference Room A), 9 to 11 a.m.
- No Kid Hungry NC, based at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, will host its 9th annual NC Child Hunger Leaders Conference at The Friday Center, Feb. 19. Learn more and register.