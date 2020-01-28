Vice Provost Carol Tresolini to retire

Carol Tresolini, Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives, will retire on January 31, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced Tuesday.

“As the leader who oversees academic support and public service units reporting to the Office of the Provost – the centers, institutes and programs that make an impact across our state and beyond – Carol’s work as a leader and facilitator well supported our public service and academic excellence missions,” Blouin wrote in a Jan. 28 letter to the community.

Tresolini holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Duke University, and a master’s degree in special education and doctorate in higher education from Carolina. Before joining the provost’s office, Tresolini was Associate Dean for Educational Development and Director of the Office of Educational Development in the UNC School of Medicine. In these roles she was responsible for a wide range of programs such as faculty development, curriculum evaluation, student assessment and minority student recruitment and retention.

“After more than 24 years of service to the University leading academic and administrative initiatives and programs – and 15 plus years in the Office of the Provost – Carol’s professionalism, dedication and leadership have helped create the Carolina we know today,” Blouin wrote.

As Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives, Tresolini worked with administrative leaders, faculty, students and staff to help develop the Carolina LatinX Center, the Carolina Asian American Center, the Center for Faculty Excellence, the Partnerships in Aging Program, the Unified Business Cluster for Academic Initiatives, and relocated the American Indian Center into its own facility. Tressolini also oversaw the modernization of classrooms, and the growth and development of the N.C. Botanical Garden, Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, Carolina Center for Public Service and Ackland Art Museum.

Dr. Joseph Jordan, Director of the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History and adjunct associate professor of African/African American and Diaspora Studies, will serve as interim Vice Provost for Academic and Community Engagement while the University searches for a successor. Blouin also announced the title of Tresolini’s position would be changed to “Vice Provost for Academic and Community Engagement” to better reflect the wide ranging and community-engaging responsibilities of the position.