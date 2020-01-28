In the Know, Uncategorized
In the Know: Tuesday, Jan. 28
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Registration is still open to attend the Summit on Safety and Belonging tonight from 6-8 p.m. in the Genome Sciences Building, room G100.
- Dr. Eszter Hargittai will give a lecture on “Algorithm Skills: What are They and How Do We Measure Them?” today at 10 a.m. in the Freedom Forum in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
- The Office of Human Resources is offering a workshop on planning for parental leave to answer questions such as, “How does FMLA work?”, “When and how do I apply for leave?”, and “How do I get paid while on leave?”. Faculty and staff should register to attend this seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12-1 p.m.
- The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History is opening an exhibit today to honor the life and work of Phil Freelon. The exhibit, which will run from Jan. 28 to April 15, recognizes Freelon’s life and work as an architect, philanthropist, mentor and community leader.
- OWASA will hold community engagement sessions about an upcoming project on West Cameron Avenue today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Granville Towers dining hall, and on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the South Parlor Room of the Carolina Inn.