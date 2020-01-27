In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Jan. 27
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Carolina Center for Jewish Studies presents the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day lecture featuring David Engel of New York University in Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall at 5:30 p.m. today.
- Give feedback about the Porthole Alley redevelopment project at community workshops scheduled for today from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Town Hall, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 7:30-9 a.m. in the Ackland Art Museum, 12-1:30 p.m. in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union, and 4:30-6 p.m. in the Ackland Art Museum.
- UNC faculty, staff and immediate family can receive 50% off all Princeton Review courses and self-paced offerings, including SAT and ACT courses, by using discount code UNCSTAFF50 at registration. Free events and scheduled courses are available.
- Chapel Hill Transit will be hosting two public input sessions on the proposed service changes for the Short Range Transit Plan. The first is today from 4-6 p.m. in the UNC Student Union, West Lounge, and the second is Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9–11 a.m. at UNC Hospitals, Conference Room A.
- Register here for the 2020 Summit on Safety and Belonging on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the Genome Science Building, room G100 from 6-8 p.m.