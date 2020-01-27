Diplomacy, hope and action

On January 28, the Carolina community will gather for a Summit on Safety and Belonging, hosted by the Campus Safety Commission. Established by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz last spring in the wake of a series of disturbing public safety incidents, the Commission has spent the past 10 months gathering feedback from community members and assessing the state of safety and belonging on campus. The Well recently sat down with Commission co-chairs, political science professor Frank Baumgartner, and resiliency and student support programs coordinator DeVetta Holman-Copeland, to learn more about the Commission’s work, what to expect from the upcoming Summit, and how they hope to engage the entire campus community in their work.

The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Well: This is a big campus, and people tend to stay within their silos, so they may not know much about you or the Campus Safety Commission. Could we start by talking about you and how your experiences tie into your work with the Commission?

DeVetta Holman-Copeland: I’m a two time alumna of UNC-Chapel Hill. I went here as an undergraduate and then I went to the Gillings School of Global Public Health, and I’ve worked here for many years. My title is coordinator for resiliency and student success. And I have my Ph.D. in higher education leadership. All of that, to me, blends together, connects perfectly for this matter of safety and belonging.

The students that I see are mostly first-gen students, often from marginalized and disenfranchised populations. They are on this campus and they are wondering Should I stay here? Did I make the right decision? I always tell them that they were not haphazardly selected to come to Carolina. They earned it. There are other dynamics, though, that always come into play, when thinking about student success and that’s their holistic well-being and mental health. Do they feel safe here? Affirmed? Valued?

With all that’s happened on this campus and where we are right now, I think that this commission is timely, relevant and necessary.

Frank Baumgartner: Well, my background is really different. I came here just 11 years ago after having taught at several other universities, all big public universities. I also got my undergraduate and graduate degrees in big public universities, so I’m really familiar with this whole environment.

I teach political science and my research has always been about how governments make decisions. And then I got interested in that process related to criminal justice; I’ve written a couple of books about criminal justice. That caused me to get involved in issues of race and gender and identity and diversity.

I wrote a book about the death penalty and I teach a huge lecture class on it, which has 397 students enrolled in it right now. And then I wrote a book two years ago about racial profiling in traffic stops. That brought me into contact with a lot of police and also community organizations relating to police-community relations. So I think that was the reason why the Chancellor asked me to be on the commission.

TW: Tell me a bit more about the Commission and its members.

FB: It is a diverse group with regards to the constituencies that they represent on this campus. There’s several faculty members and several staff members, several student members, some graduate, undergraduate, and professional students and then community members who aren’t affiliated with the University. I think one of the strengths of the commission is that breadth. And then people with a wide range of personal interests and passions.

TW: What has the Commission been up to since its founding last spring?

FB: Our first priority has been to listen and gather information about the atmosphere of trust or lack of trust on campus and the causes of that atmosphere. Last fall, we organized 13 listening sessions to hear from the community. Those were fundamental in bringing a lot of anger, harm, hurt and other feelings to the fore. People explained things that caused them hurt and harm. Some of them were angry and some were calm. We learned a lot.

The first comment in the first listening session was: you shouldn’t need to do this because you should already know these things. And I think there’s some truth to that. We already did know many of them, but it still has been helpful to learn more about the range of things that people are feeling.

TW: How did you decide what comments or concerns to share more broadly? Was there any issue too small?

DHC: No. We have pages and pages and pages of comments from the listening sessions. We then looked at the information and we came up with six of overarching themes.

TW: Is any one theme more important than another?

FB: It really is impossible to prioritize. Some things are so urgent. Like the survey that came out about the prevalence of campus sexual assault, it’s outrageous. Similarly, some of the things that were said and have happened about the threats with white nationalist individuals coming to campus with guns; that’s a very serious concern.

DHC: It’s all interwoven.

FB: So we are not going to say that one is more important than the other. There’s a lot of things that matter.

If you think about the Summit as the inflection point, then the next part will be at the end of the year, our year-end report will include a lot of recommendations based on what we’ve heard. The first steps of that will be laid out at the Summit.

TW: Did you always know you wanted to have a summit? Or how did this idea come about?

DHC: Historically, groups on campus have done town hall meetings where you had the community to come together to hear the same message and to hear the reactions of the campus community. We wanted to do something with more engagement, learning and looking at a path moving forward.

After the listening sessions, we knew we had to do something in order to share as transparently as we could what we had learned. And so the Summit evolved out of that.

FB: We want to use the Summit as the opportunity for a turning point where we say ok, now that we’ve heard these things, here’s some concrete proposals, and then to hear from University leaders about their plans and willingness to enact some significant reforms.

Our hope is to demonstrate that yes, indeed, we have been listening and we’ve been conveying that information to the Chancellor.

TW: What is the overall goal of the Summit?

FB: Our initial charge was to confront what the Chancellor described as the crisis of trust on our campus. When you think about a situation where trust has broken down and how you can resolve it, it has to involve recognizing the harm, where trust broke down, so that you can then deal with it. Only in doing that can we heal.

DHC: We know that this situation wasn’t created overnight, and it’s disingenuous to think that it’s going to be reconciled overnight. Our steps throughout this process have been purposeful and intentional.

TW: How do you hope that community members will approach the Summit and participate in it?

FB: I hope they’ll come with an open mind.

DHC: And leave with hope. To me, a home run would be for them to have come in feeling one way and to leave, feeling differently, at least hopeful and believing that we can work together to strengthen our community.

TW: Tell me more about the year-end report.

FB: We will write a report at the end of our academic year that will go to the Chancellor and be available to the public, to the community about what we think needs to be done, what are the first steps we can take to enhancing safety on campus for all.

DHC: This report will take into account the campus’ feedback. This is not just 20 people sitting around the table. This for the community.

TW: How do you create buy-in for the Commission’s work on a campus as diverse as this one?

FB: The Campus Safety Commission deals with things around which people can get very angry. So, it calls for a lot of diplomacy.

DHC: Diplomacy is the word. It really is the word. How do you marry authenticity with diplomacy?

At one of our meetings, somebody said that in the absence of trust, people go to the farthest negative extreme with their thoughts, emotions and feelings. And so that’s what we’re trying to navigate now, because there’s a climate of mistrust. That’s what the Chancellor wants to turn around, he wants to cultivate a climate of trust.