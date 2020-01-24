In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Jan. 24
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Dr. Nina Eidsheim will speak about Wadada Leo Smith’s contribution to American music and the cultural landscape as part of The Carolina Symposia in Music and Culture in Person Hall at 4:15 today.
- Check out Artist/Scientist: Printmaking and Biology, a show of student coursework that combines studio art and science. The show runs from 4-6 p.m. today in the Genome Sciences Building lobby.
- Shonda Goward will discuss current research on low-income student success at noon, Monday, Jan. 27, in the Pleasants Family Assembly Room, Wilson Library. Her talk, “Whose Culture Has Capital? Let’s Talk About Class in the Academy,” is sponsored by The Graduate School’s Diversity and Student Success program.
- Carolina Diamond Heels baseball season tickets are on sale for faculty and staff with prices beginning at $35 per season ticket. Employees may still receive complimentary tickets for themselves and their families beginning 90 minutes before each regular-season home game. Call 919-962-2296 for info.
- Submit a nomination for honorary degrees awarded at Spring Commencement. Nominations are recommended by Faculty Council and approved by the Board of Trustees. Deadline is Feb. 17 for a 2021 award.