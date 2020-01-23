In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Jan. 23
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Employee appreciation tickets are now available for the men’s basketball game against Wake Forest on March 3. Tickets are $20.
- A UNC-Chapel Hill student has a confirmed case of the mumps. The risk to the general population is low. However, the University has provided information about mumps and guidance on what to do if you suspect you may have become infected.
- Playmakers Repertory Company began its run of the dark comedic play “Everybody” this week. Tickets start at $15 and the show runs through Feb. 9.
- Amanda Martin, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for the North Carolina Office of Recovery & Resiliency will give a lecture on “How to Innovate for Resilience in Existing Institutions: Climate Change in North Carolina” at 5 p.m. in the Hanes Art Center.
- Attend a lecture and book signing by Dr. Arun Sundararajan, author of The Sharing Economy today at 5:45 p.m. in the FedEx Global Education Center.