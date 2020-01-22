In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020
  • The Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Awards Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall. Michael Eric Dyson, author, radio host and Georgetown University sociology professor, will deliver the keynote. Tickets are free and available at the Carolina Performing Arts and Memorial Hall ticket office or online.
  • Damned if You do and Dammed if You don’t – A Story of Politics, Water and Denial (or was it the Nile?) is the title of a lecture by Aaron Salzberg, director of Water Institute, set for 12:20 p.m., Rosenau Hall, room 235.
  • We Asked You for a Gold Medal — Carolina Asia Center hosts Tea & Talk with Jake Sherman, senior and 2018 Japan Phillips Ambassador, tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., FedEx Global Education Center, room 3009. Sherman’s subject is Japanese Olympic marathoner Kokichi Tsuburaya and his role in the Japanese Self Defense Forces.
  • Then stick around the FedEx Global Education Center for a 6 p.m. lecture by author and journalist Leta Hong Fincher on Betraying Big Brother The Feminist Awakening in China, atrium and Mandela Auditorium.
  • Want to show off your innovation to investors, serial entrepreneurs, community leaders and other innovators? Register for the 2020 Innovation Showcase on April 9, 2020.

You May Also Like...

    • How to make sure your website is accessible to all

      Making sure everyone can access the information on your site is not only friendly, it’s also the law.

    • Chancellor, provost share update on strategic plan, new fund

      Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good is comprised of eight initiatives, including the first priority, Build Our Community Together. Work on that initiative is supported by a new $5 million fund.

    • The head and the heart

      Todd Cohen and Jonathan Schisler — a neuroscientist and a heart researcher — began working together in 2016 after meeting for coffee in Marsico Hall. By combining their expertise in protein studies, they strive to develop a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.