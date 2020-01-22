In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Awards Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall. Michael Eric Dyson, author, radio host and Georgetown University sociology professor, will deliver the keynote. Tickets are free and available at the Carolina Performing Arts and Memorial Hall ticket office or online.
- Damned if You do and Dammed if You don’t – A Story of Politics, Water and Denial (or was it the Nile?) is the title of a lecture by Aaron Salzberg, director of Water Institute, set for 12:20 p.m., Rosenau Hall, room 235.
- We Asked You for a Gold Medal — Carolina Asia Center hosts Tea & Talk with Jake Sherman, senior and 2018 Japan Phillips Ambassador, tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., FedEx Global Education Center, room 3009. Sherman’s subject is Japanese Olympic marathoner Kokichi Tsuburaya and his role in the Japanese Self Defense Forces.
- Then stick around the FedEx Global Education Center for a 6 p.m. lecture by author and journalist Leta Hong Fincher on Betraying Big Brother The Feminist Awakening in China, atrium and Mandela Auditorium.
- Want to show off your innovation to investors, serial entrepreneurs, community leaders and other innovators? Register for the 2020 Innovation Showcase on April 9, 2020.