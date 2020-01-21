How to make sure your website is accessible to all

New year, new usability. That’s a good resolution for University website managers. Making sure everyone can access the information on your site is not only friendly, it’s also the law.

Even if you think you’re doing well, you’re probably not. Here at The Well, we used an automated web accessibility evaluation tool called WAVE before we started this article to see how we did. Let’s just say we have some work ahead.

The point is that your website may “look” fine. But how the average person “sees” your site is not the way everyone experiences it.

For example, a blind person can’t see the photos on a page and relies on a screen reader to say what’s in the picture. But the screen reader can’t do that if no one has filled in the alt text box that goes with that image. A deaf person can’t hear the audio on a video and doesn’t get the full story without captions to help.

Other problems are more subtle. Think about listening to a long URL – with all its symbols and numbers – being read aloud to you in the middle of a sentence. Or following a link to a new tab or window only to lose track of where you started. Or — and this is a little embarrassing considering the cool infographic above — not being able to click on the text in a cool infographic so that you can zoom in and read it for yourself.

Help is on the way

Luckily, the people who gave us the accessibility checklist for our cool infographic also were able to tell us how to fix it. The Digital Accessibility Office is here to make digital platforms and materials more accessible at the University. You can also tell them when you spot a problem on a site.

“Just being aware of these top accessibility issues can help you support the University’s commitment to inclusion,” said Bradley Held, head of digital accessibility.

His office doesn’t have a magic wand that will fix all accessibility issues, he said, but it can tell you which tools to use, how to fit these practices into your workflow and how to keep track of what you’re doing.

The office offers regular classes in digital accessibility awareness, web accessibility basics and captioning. (Notice how we hyperlinked to that complicated URL to help you register?) A new automatic accessibility testing tool for webmasters is also in the works.

To request help, go through help.unc.edu or email Digital_Accessibility@unc.edu and include:

Your name; project description; project deadlines; and questions.

One more way to help is to use plain language — the website and the words. We’ve tried to set a good example in this article. The test we used says that it is at a 9th-grade reading level, the ideal level for websites.

Resources: