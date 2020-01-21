Chancellor, provost share update on strategic plan, new fund
Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good is comprised of eight initiatives, including the first priority, Build Our Community Together. Work on that initiative is supported by a new $5 million fund.
Faculty Council heard an update on the University’s strategic plan and more details on the $5 million Build Our Community Together Fund at its Jan. 17 meeting.
The meeting was Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz’s first since being named Carolina’s 12th chancellor on Dec. 13. “We are going to do great things together to make certain that we are the leading global public research university that we aspire to be,” he said.
Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin provided an overview of Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University’s strategic plan. The plan will help the University turn its vision and aspirations into reality. Comprised of eight initiatives that represent core areas of focus, Blouin explained the ideas for these came from strategic plans submitted by the schools and units in previous years.
Each of the initiatives will be led by a captain. And each initiative will have three strategic objectives, with a lead assigned to each objective, Blouin said. Each strategic objective will have strategic opportunities that can be pursued to bring about change and impact.
The strategic plan will be considered for approval at the Board of Trustees meeting set for Jan. 29-30.
In other updates:
- To support the most important initiative, Build Our Community Together, Guskiewicz reiterated his announcement of a $5 million fund in December that will support work of Campus Safety Commission, the Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward and other initiatives.
- The Summit on Safety and Belonging is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will include an update on the work of the Campus Safety Commission. The event will be held in G100, Genome Sciences Building.
- Co-chairs Pat Parker and Jim Leloudis highlighted the three goals for the Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward: archival research, new scholarship and community engagement. The commission’s 15 members were announced in an email on Jan. 8. The first meeting is set for Feb. 7.
- Dawn Osborne-Adams provided an update from the University Ombuds Office. The office serves as a resource for the campus community to talk confidentially about campus issues, problems or disputes. In the past couple of years, Osborne-Adams said about 500 people had used the office. Of those, 25 percent were faculty, 45 percent were staff and students and others made up the rest.