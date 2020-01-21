Chancellor, provost share update on strategic plan, new fund

Faculty Council heard an update on the University’s strategic plan and more details on the $5 million Build Our Community Together Fund at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The meeting was Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz’s first since being named Carolina’s 12th chancellor on Dec. 13. “We are going to do great things together to make certain that we are the leading global public research university that we aspire to be,” he said.

Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin provided an overview of Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University’s strategic plan. The plan will help the University turn its vision and aspirations into reality. Comprised of eight initiatives that represent core areas of focus, Blouin explained the ideas for these came from strategic plans submitted by the schools and units in previous years.

Each of the initiatives will be led by a captain. And each initiative will have three strategic objectives, with a lead assigned to each objective, Blouin said. Each strategic objective will have strategic opportunities that can be pursued to bring about change and impact.

The strategic plan will be considered for approval at the Board of Trustees meeting set for Jan. 29-30.

In other updates: