What you can do with old computers, phone and devices

Did you unwrap a new phone, computer or electronic device during the holidays? If so, don’t throw out the old stuff.

If items are in good working condition consider donating them to a local thrift store, charity or other organization in need, or drop items off for reuse at the “Salvage Sheds” located at four of the Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Orange County. The closest to campus is the Eubanks Road Waste and Recycling Center at 1514 Eubanks Road.

Unwanted or unusable electronics can be recycled at any of the five Orange County Solid Waste Convenience Centers. Note that computers and televisions are banned from North Carolina landfills and MUST be recycled.

Orange County accepts the following electronics for recycling:

Battery operated toys (batteries must be removed and recycled separately).

Cassette players.

CD players.

Cell phones (batteries should be removed and recycled separately).

Computers and computer peripherals (monitors, mice, keyboards, printers and speakers).

Electronic media such as floppy disks, DVDs, CDs and their jewel cases (please, no audio or video cassette tapes).

Fax machines.

Laserdisc players.

Photocopiers (toner cartridges also accepted).

Radios and stereo receivers.

Telephones and telephone systems.

Televisions.

Toner cartridges.

VCRs