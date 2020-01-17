In the Know: Friday, Jan. 17

Carolina kicks off its 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week on Jan. 19 with events that honor Dr. King’s legacy and ideals.

Learn more about the status of the University’s negotiations with scientific publisher Elsevier at a conversation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Room 214, Davis Library. An RSVP is requested.

Hear Myron Cohen discuss Prevention of HIV 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. today as part of Carolina Population Research Center’s Interdisciplinary Research Seminar Series. The event takes place in Room 2002, Carolina Square, 123 W. Franklin St.

The Town of Carrboro hosts a special youth-led event to bring the community together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrate Saturday at Carrboro’s day of service, 1 to 3 p.m., Century Center.

The University is closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.