In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Jan. 16
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Tar Heels women’s basketball team takes on Miami tonight at 6 in Carmichael Arena. If you’re headed home at that time, watch for increased traffic, and if you’re going to the game, remember that weeknight parking rules will apply.
- Your tax year 2019 Form W-2 is available in the ConnectCarolina Self Service menu. Remember that 2-Step Verification is required to access your Form W-2.
- Join two Scholars in Conversation today when MIT’s Kenda Mutongi and Michigan State’s Laura Fair discuss their books on popular transportation in Nairobi (Mutongi) and cinema audiences and entrepreneurs in Tanzania (Fair). The talk begins at 5 p.m. in Room 4003 in the FedEx Global Education Center.
- See “Wilmington on Fire,” a documentary about the 1898 white supremacist insurrection in Wilmington, and meet director Christopher Everett and historical experts. The screening begins at 6 tonight at the Chapel Hill Public Library.
- UNC faculty, staff, and their immediate family now get a 50% discount on all Princeton Review courses and self-paced offerings, including SAT and ACT courses. Use code UNCSTAFF50 at registration.