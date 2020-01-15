In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Jan. 15
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Campus Safety Commission meets 10 a.m.-noon in Carroll Hall, room 129 (NC Hall of Fame and Scholarships Room).
- All the President’s Men won four Oscars in 1977. Watch it 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill’s Chelsea Theater as the first movie in the Carolina Public Humanities spring 2020 Cinema School. $15 general public, $10 Chelsea members.
- Looking for a place to exercise during lunch hour? Get a lunchtime pass to Campus Recreation group fitness classes for $30 per semester.
- Pre-K through 8th-grade girls and boys can attend a free sports clinic with UNC female student-athletes on National Girls and Women in Sports Day January 20, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Indoor Football Practice Facility. Register and receive free tickets to the 1 p.m. women’s basketball game.
- Join in a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) program on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. at Carrington Hall or, if you’d like to start a Weight Watchers @ Work series where you work, email totalwellbeing@unc.edu to learn more.