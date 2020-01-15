Gillings research could aid response to coronavirus outbreaks

New research from scientists at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health has revealed that remdesivir (RDV, GS-5734) – a broad-spectrum antiviral medication previously shown to be effective against coronaviruses (COVs) like SARS-CoV, as well as against the Ebola virus – is more therapeutically effective against the Middle East respiratory coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in mice than comparative antiviral treatments.

The news of this treatment’s effectiveness comes as an outbreak of a new type of pneumonia has been identified in Wuhan City in China. As of Jan. 6, the virus has infected nearly 60 people in the mainland city and is being monitored for potential spread to Hong Kong. While local authorities have already ruled out avian flu, SARS and MERS, the memories of those outbreaks remain fresh in the minds of an uneasy population, especially since the MERS-CoV outbreak is ongoing in the Middle East.

Coronaviruses like MERS have been identified by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations as having “pandemic potential,” but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved a treatment option for any human CoV infection. Studies are currently being evaluated for treatment of MERS-CoV infections in humans with a combination of lopinavir, ritonavir and interferon beta.

“Preliminary reports say the viral pneumonia in Wuhan is being caused by a new Group 2b SARS-like strain of coronavirus,” said Timothy Sheahan, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School.

Previous studies published by the laboratory of William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology Ralph Baric, PhD, in 2015 and 2016 had identified high-risk SARS-like coronaviruses in bats that were poised for human emergence in China.

“Until the sequence becomes available, we will not know whether these previously identified strains are the culprit,” said Baric.

