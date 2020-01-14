Paid parental leave benefit now available for employees

The Office of Human Resources announced details Jan. 14 about a new paid parental leave benefit that is now in effect.

About the benefit

The new benefit provides four consecutive weeks (20 workdays) of paid parental leave that can be used during the recuperation period for the birth parent immediately following the birth of a child. It also provides the birth parent and non-birth parent up to four continuous weeks of paid bonding leave that can be used during the 12 months immediately following the birth, adoption, foster care placement or other legal placement of a child under the age of 18.

Eligibility

To qualify for paid parental leave, the employee must be a full-time or part-time (working at least 20 hours per week) SHRA or EHRA non-faculty employee in a permanent, probationary or time-limited (benefits-eligible) position. Faculty members on nine or 12 months of service are not eligible for the benefit as they are already covered under the Faculty Serious Illness, Major Disability, and Parental Leave Policy.

Eligible employees must also have been continuously employed by the State of North Carolina for the immediate 12 preceding months and have been in a paid status for at least 1,040 hours in the previous 12-month period. Part-time (working at least 20 hours per week) regular staff are eligible for a prorated amount of the benefit.

Retroactivity

If an employee had a qualifying event that occurred on or after Sept. 1, 2019, and met the eligibility requirements as of the date of the event, the employee may be eligible for up to four weeks of leave for purposes of bonding, beginning Jan. 13 and expiring 12 months from the time of the qualifying event date. A birth parent who is still in the recovery period may also be eligible for prorated leave for purposes of recuperation. Paid parental leave will run concurrently with the University’s Family & Medical Leave policy and other leave programs.

For more information, visit go.unc.edu/paid-parental-leave. You may also call 919-962-3071 or email leave@unc.edu if you have any questions. Please be sure to use our new leave request forms,