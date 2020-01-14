In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Construction on the Medical Education Building starts today, and will have major impacts to the area between Carrington, Bondurant and Brinkhous-Bullitt. Visit the Facilities Services website for project impact maps and updates.
- Learn more about the United States’ relationship with Iran this evening at a presentation by Charles Kurzman, professor of sociology and co-director of the Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies. The talk runs from 6-7:30 p.m. at the FedEx Global Education Center, Room 1005.
- Join four former governors of North Carolina for a conversation on over 40 years of history and politics in the Old North State. This event is free and open to the public, though tickets are required.
- The UNC Department of Music has released its Spring 2020 UNC Community Music School class schedule. Registration is now open and classes begin Jan. 23.
- Check out the new Digital Politics website launched by the Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life to see the latest analyses of how platforms, law and ethics shape how campaigns communicate with voters.