In the Know: Monday, Jan. 13
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Heads up: A crane installed Saturday next to the S1 Public Safety lot next to the University’s water tower is there so AT&T can replace antennas on the tower. The project should be wrapped up and the crane removed on Jan. 18.
- The Chapel Hill Transit bus stop at Carrington Hall will be closed starting today for the duration of the Medical Education Building construction project. Riders may use the Health Sciences bus stop during the closure.
- Due to a mechanical issue at the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower, the bells have been turned off. Repairs should be completed early this week.
- RSVP now for the Summit on Safety and Belonging, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 in room G100 of the Genome Sciences Building, where you will find out more about the vital work of the Campus Safety Commission.
- UNC Dental Faculty Practice is now in-network for the University’s MetLife dental plan. UNC employees and their immediate families get a 20% discount on new-patient exams and associated x-rays taken that day.