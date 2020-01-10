In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Jan. 10
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- More than 150 high school singers perform in the final concert of the Men’s Choral Invitational at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall. Tickets are $5.
- Faculty can register for an interactive training series on mentoring starting Jan. 31. The five-part course is sponsored by the Center for Faculty Excellence.
- Visit the 2nd Friday ArtWalk: Lost and Found from 6-9 p.m. It’s free at the Ackland Art Museum.
- The men’s basketball team takes on Clemson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Avoid the traffic by taking the Tar Heel Express. Watch for parking restrictions on campus.
- Chapel Hill Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 20, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The U, NU and 420 Hillsborough Express will not operate. EZ Rider will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 6:52 p.m.