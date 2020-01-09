In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Jan. 9
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Listen to law professor Barbara A. Fedders talk about youth justice and children’s rights at noon today as part of the Faculty Speaker Series at Van Hecke-Wettach Hall.
- Stop by the Carolina Innovations Seminar Series, 5:30 p.m. today in Top of the Hill’s Great Room, to hear the story of EmpowerRT, Dr. Sha Chang’s social enterprise to bring personalized cancer care to patients everywhere.
- Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Thank a UNC Police officer.
- If you haven’t seen “Enriching Voices: African American Contributions to North Carolina Literature” exhibit in the North Carolina Collection Gallery of Wilson Library, make sure you do before it closes on Feb. 2.
- Faculty and staff get a 10% discount on tickets to “The Amish Project,” the fictionalized story of a how an Amish community responded to a schoolhouse shooting, onstage at PlayMakers Repertory Company through Sunday.