In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Jan. 8
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- With the new year upon us, it’s important to review some timely benefit news and information. Any benefit election made during Open Enrollment took effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Remember to review your most recent paycheck to ensure that the plan you elected is reflected with the corresponding deductions.
- Be on the lookout for your new State Health Plan ID card. They will be mailed this month.
- Men’s basketball will take on the University of Pittsburgh tonight at 7. Traffic will be heavy and parking restrictions will be in effect.
- UNC Health Care has introduced a new mobile app that will help patients and their families easily find their way around the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh. The smartphone app provides turn-by-turn navigation inside the two hospitals, parking garages, clinics and more.
- Registration closes Friday for the Connect, Engage, Transform: Rural Community Partnerships conference, which brings together stakeholders from North Carolina’s rural communities and the University to highlight and encourage authentic, effective and sustainable collaborations for the public good.