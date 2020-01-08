Guskiewicz shares updates with Employee Forum

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared several of his priorities with the Employee Forum, including the role he hopes Forum members and employees will play in their implementation.

Guskiewicz highlighted several of the eight initiatives on the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good. Some are initiatives are centered around the curriculum and others are focused on discovery in the University’s $1.2 billion research enterprise.

Guskiewicz emphasized how important it was to meet with Forum delegates and to include their input in the plan’s initiatives.

“Your voice is important. You represent our 8,600 staff at the University,” he said.

The most important initiative, Guskiewicz said, is Build Our Community Together.

“We can’t be the community we want to be without everyone feeling welcome and that they belong,” he said.

In December, Guskiewicz announced a $5 million Build Our Community Together Fund to support initiatives around building community. He also plans to launch a 15-member History, Race and a Way Forward commission. And on Jan. 28, a summit on safety and belonging is set for the Campus Safety Commission to share its findings from listening sessions with the Carolina community.

“Diversity is a fact, inclusion is a choice and equity is a goal,” Guskiewicz said.

Another initiative in the strategic plan — Promote Career Development— will create an upward path for employees to move into new roles. Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill will co-lead this initiative. She will also have a dotted line to Guskiewicz on his organizational chart and will provide regular updates to him from the Forum.

Guskiewicz also talked about the Service to Benefit Society initiative. The recent Tar Heel Bus Tour enabled 90 faculty members and senior leaders to visit some of the towns Carolina’s students call home. They brought back ideas that will be influence research and teaching in the classroom.

To support Carolina’s work, Guskiewicz said the University is closely monitoring the state budget and waiting for its approval.

Guskiewicz also introduced Becci Menghini as the new vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

In other business, Menghini shared three important dates to note: