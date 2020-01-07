In the Know: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz is scheduled to address the Employee Forum at its first meeting of the new year, 9:15-11:30 a.m. tomorrow, in the Stone Center’s Hitchcock Room.

Tickets will be available starting tomorrow to hear author, radio host and professor Michael Eric Dyson deliver the keynote address for the Jan. 22 MLK Lecture and Awards Ceremony at Memorial Hall.

Pick up your 2020 UNC Employee Calendar at the UNC Print Stop and Copy Center in the Student Stores and discover the shop’s other print and copying services.

Register now for the next HAVEN training on Jan. 13 and learn how to be an ally to someone who has experienced sexual or interpersonal (relationship) violence or stalking.

Help a co-worker with a prolonged medical condition by sharing leave time through the University’s Voluntary Shared Leave Program.