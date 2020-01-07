Charles van der Horst center dedicated in Malawi

UNC Project Malawi has designated the Charles van der Horst Women and Children’s Centre, named in memory of an infectious disease doctor from Carolina who helped establish the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission program in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Van der Horst’s study, HIV Infection and Breastfeeding: Interventions for Maternal and Infant Health, evaluated the efficacy of extended antiretroviral treatment, a nutritional intervention and exclusive breastfeeding in 2,370 women and their infants. The program that resulted from the study targeted urban sites in Malawi when HIV prevalence among pregnant women was at 26%.

Van der Horst died in June 2019 while taking part in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim in New York. He was 67.

At the time, Dr. Myron Cohen, director of the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, called van der Horst “a remarkable leader in research and treatment of people with HIV/AIDS in North Carolina and around the world, and a friend and mentor to so many at UNC and the surrounding community.”

At the unveiling ceremony last month, UNC Project International Director Irving Hoffman, Country Director Innocent Mofolo and former Executive Director for Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative Dr. Peter Kazembe parted a pair of short red curtains to reveal the plaque renaming the Breastfeeding and Nutrition Project Building at Bwaila Hospital as the Charles van der Horst Women and Children’s Centre.