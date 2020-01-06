Arts & Humanities

Science = Art

Let these winners from CHANL’s Scientific Art Competition inspire you to enter your own art.

Scott Jared, The Well, Monday, January 6th, 2020
Sprouting Endothelial Cells by Karina Kinghorn of Cell Biology and Physiology
OK, scientists. Show off your artsy side.

The Scientific Art Competition gives members of the campus research and science community a chance to showcase their data as art.  Carolina’s Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory (CHANL) and the UNC Materials Research Society coordinate the contest in partnership with the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

Take a look at the 2019 winners below for some inspiration to enter the contest, which has been held annually since 2010.

Submissions are usually posted online and in the lobby of Chapman Hall.

For submission guidelines and details on the 2020 contest, check the CHANL website.

People’s Choice winners

People's choice 1st place winner, Beady Night, by Autumn Sanson.

1st place – Beady Night by Autumn Sanson of the Nanoscale Science Research Group.

Second Place - "Triple Connections" by Selena Romero of Cell Biology and Physiology

2nd place – Triple Connections by Selena Romero of Cell Biology and Physiology.

Sprouting Endothelial Cells by Karina Kinghorn of Cell Biology and Physiology

3rd place – Sprouting Endothelial Cells by Karina Kinghorn of Cell Biology and Physiology.

Artist’s Choice winners

Dynamic Brushstrokes by Madeline Stark of Chemistry.

1st place – Dynamic Brushstrokes by Madeline Stark of Chemistry.

Artist's Choice: Second Place - "Living in Glass Houses" by Carly Moreno of Marine Sciences.

2nd place – Living in Glass Houses by Carly Moreno of Marine Sciences.

Artist's Choice: Third Place - "Crystaldelic Dreams" by Leah Bowers of Chemistry.

3rd place – Crystaldelic Dreams by Leah Bowers of Chemistry.

