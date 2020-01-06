Science = Art

OK, scientists. Show off your artsy side.

The Scientific Art Competition gives members of the campus research and science community a chance to showcase their data as art. Carolina’s Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory (CHANL) and the UNC Materials Research Society coordinate the contest in partnership with the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

Take a look at the 2019 winners below for some inspiration to enter the contest, which has been held annually since 2010.

Submissions are usually posted online and in the lobby of Chapman Hall.

For submission guidelines and details on the 2020 contest, check the CHANL website.

People’s Choice winners

Artist’s Choice winners