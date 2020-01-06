In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Jan. 6
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Traffic advisory: The West Drive repaving project has been extended through Feb. 1. PD permit holders should continue to enter the Cardinal Parking Deck via Manning Drive.
- Pedestrians beware: Construction of the Curtis Media Center is underway on the site of the Phillips Annex, requiring part of the Hanes parking lot and walkways between Phillips, Memorial and Carroll halls to be closed.
- Get your tickets now for the Jan. 19 MLK University/Community Banquet, featuring a keynote address by N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
- The IRS is updating the W-4 withholding form. If you need to make changes in your withholding, the new form will be available online in ConnectCarolina Self-Service by mid-February.
- Learn the story behind prisoner/inventor David Marshall “Carbine” Williams tomorrow evening at the first N.C. History Series presentation at the Alumni Center. $40, $25 for GAA members.