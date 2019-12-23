In the Know

In the Know will return Jan. 6, 2020

Check back on Jan. 6 for five pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Monday, December 23rd, 2019

You May Also Like...

    • Happy Holidays!

    • Best of Focus Carolina

      Every day, faculty members at Carolina engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

    • In the Know: Friday, Dec. 20

      Five important pieces of information for the day.