Best of Focus Carolina

As dean of The Graduate School at Carolina, Suzanne Barbour is working to train the next generation of scholars through traditional degree programs. At the same time, she is working to ensure that students interested in non-academic careers and non-traditional students coming back to school have meaningful programs to get additional credentials and skills to help them advance in their careers. She wants to increase experiential learning programs and ensure that Carolina encourages lifelong learning.

Paul Cuadros researches and writes about race and poverty in North Carolina. His reporting on Latino workers in poultry processing plants brought him to Siler City, where he wrote about coaching a Latino high school soccer team to illustrate how changing demographics affected the town.

Dorothy Espelage, the William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education at the School of Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is one of the world’s leading experts on bullying. Her research on issues around youth violence has led to interventions, policies and laws intended to protect students and make schools safer.

Andra Ghent, an associate professor of finance at Kenan-Flagler Business School, focuses on commercial real estate, including how investors decide where to invest and how those investments influence the cities they invest in.

Dana Griffin is an associate professor in the School of Education. She began her career as a school counselor and trained as a marriage and family counselor while working on her doctorate. A Virginia native, Griffin came to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007. She cites her upbringing (being raised by a single mother in rural Virginia and low-income), and the disparate treatment she received in schools, as the motivation for her work with schools, families and communities.

Angela Kashuba is dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She is a world-renowned researcher who focuses on topics including the role of antiretroviral therapy in preventing the transmission of HIV, along with the optimal dosing and drug combinations for treating HIV infection. She works to better understand and predict the distribution of drugs throughout the body, the interactions between drugs, and the roles that sex and ethnicity play in the way drugs are processed by the body.

Paul Lanier is an associate professor at the UNC School of Social Work. He focuses on engaging and supporting low-income families with young children, particularly new fathers.

Bill Rivenbark focuses on performance and financial management in local government. He helped to develop the County and Municipal Fiscal Analysis tool, a web-based dashboard designed to help North Carolina local governments analyze their fiscal condition. He was named director of the MPA program at the School of Government in 2011.