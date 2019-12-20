In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Dec. 20
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Carolina makes its 34th bowl game appearance when it takes on Temple at noon, Dec. 27, in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md. Watch it on ESPN.
- Campus operations, including UNC Transportation and Parking, One Card Office, mail services, dining and UNC Student Stores, will offer limited operations over winter break.
- Chapel Hill Transit, Go Triangle and Chatham Transit will also operate on reduced schedules through the holidays.
- The Well takes a break for the holidays. Look for new stories and In the Know items on Monday, Jan. 6.
- Make a note: the IRS is updating the W-4 withholding form. If you need to make changes in your withholding, the new form will be available online in ConnectCarolina Self-Service by mid-February.