In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Dec. 19
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- ITS staff have successfully restored network services after an outage yesterday, and all services should now be operational. If you encounter any additional issues, call 919-962-HELP.
- Chapel Hill firefighters train for every kind of emergency, even a rooftop rescue of Santa. Enjoy hot cocoa and treats as you watch them save Santa, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 140 West Plaza.
- Don’t forget to turn out the lights when you leave work for the holidays. The Winter Holiday Energy Saving Initiative, which will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 23, saved $75,000 last year.
- Tomorrow is the last day this year that Carolina Dining services will be open. Check to the holiday hours for other campus services.
- Discuss Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Testaments” with the Employee Forum Book Club at noon today in Hooker Research Building room 3005. Register to also get a free lunch.