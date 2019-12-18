Operational Excellence launches tools and resources 

A new downloadable resources card will provide Carolina employees with a quick reference for Operational Excellence’s newly developed tools. Since Operational Excellence launched last year, the team has developed almost a dozen tools to help streamline business practices across the University, including creating a hiring playbook, student employment website, travel website and p-card/procurement resources.

“These tools were created by the Operational Excellence team with the input of employees across the University to help streamline campus operations,” said Rick Wernoski, senior vice provost for business operations, who leads Operational Excellence. “We want to ensure that faculty, staff and students are in the know about how to access these useful tools.”

The Operational Excellence team plans to launch additional new resources in early 2020. These include research playbooks to assist with the award grant set-up process for federal, industry and nonprofit grants. The team is also designing initiatives to improve the student registration process and improve data use and literacy. These projects will be launched in the spring.

The full list of tools and weekly updates are available on the Operational Excellence website.