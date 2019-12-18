In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Dec. 18
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today is the last day of the Employee Forum toy drive for UNC Children’s Hospital. No gift wrapping required. Read more and see drop box locations at two dozen spots on campus.
- Treat yourself by taking today’s guided tour of the Ackland Art Museum’s collection 1:30-2 p.m.
- Mental Health First Aid training gives students, staff, faculty and students the skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Register for sessions on Jan. 2 and 3, 2020.
- Wrapping paper, boxes, bottles and cans left from your office holiday party? Learn what you can recycle on campus through Facilities Services, including tips on special materials such as Styrofoam and common contaminants.
- Planning to travel abroad in 2020? Check Carolina’s monitoring of State Department Travel Advisories, CDC Travel Health Notices and daily world news briefings and security alerts.