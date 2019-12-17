In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Dec. 17
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Walk our storied brick paths during the Sense of Place tours that the UNC Visitors Center offers at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Congrats to the six undergraduates – Angela Chen of Wilson, Hal Froelich of Charlotte, Kyra Miles of Greenville, Swadha Rai of Cary, Julia Shankin of Raleigh and Amanda Witzke of São Paolo, Brazil – selected as Phillips Ambassadors for study abroad programs in Asia in 2020.
- Reflect on the physical and social movement of African American communities over time at the “On the Move: Stories of African American Migration and Mobility” exhibit in the Wilson Special Collections Library, on view until Jan. 15.
- Get tickets to “The Amish Project,” a fictionalized exploration of the response of the Nickel Mines community after the Amish schoolhouse shooting in the early 2000s, by PlayMakers Repertory Company. The play runs Jan. 8-12.
- Use your Onyen to stream movies like “The Tin Drum” and “Green Book” for free through University Libraries.