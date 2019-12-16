In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Dec. 16
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The intersection of Country Club Road with Battle Lane and South Boundary Street will be closed to traffic 7 a.m.-5p.m. through Thursday as the OWASA water line replacement project enters its next phase.
- Meet Sarah Stroud, director of the Parr Center for Ethics and this week’s featured faculty member on Focus Carolina.
- Enjoy a British tradition with a Southern twist by reserving Holiday Afternoon Tea at the Carolina Inn, available daily (except Dec. 25) through Jan. 5.
- Learn all about R.J. Reynolds, founder of the Reynolds Tobacco Company and one of the state’s wealthiest men, at the next N.C. History Series event at the Hill Alumni Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday. $40 tuition, $25 for General Alumni Association members.
- Campus Recreation facilities are being updated now through the holiday break, causing some sections to be closed.