Saluting a community hero

UNC Police Officer Tiesha Williams is a local hero.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce recognized Williams at the annual Salute to Community Heroes on Thursday, Dec. 12. The ceremony, attended by more than 200 people at University Place, celebrated the dedication of a dozen civilians and first-responders who are committed to making Chapel Hill-Carrboro a thriving, healthy and sustainable community.

“I and our entire UNC Police Department couldn’t be prouder and happier for Officer Williams’ well-deserved recognition as a Community Hero,” Assistant Vice Chancellor and UNC Police Chief David Perry said. “Through her dedication and work ethic, she is emblematic of our department’s ideals and a great model of just what we want our officers to be.”

A four-year veteran of the force, Williams works in UNC Police’s Support Services/Special Events Division and is a model of professionalism and dedication. Detail-oriented and committed to her fellow officers, she is on-call every day. She also serves on hiring committees, assists the quartermaster with supply inventories, and spends many evenings as a RAD (self-defense) instructor. She hopes to earn certification to provide advanced RAD classes specifically for women. She was named UNC Police’s Officer of the Year in June.

Growing up in a military family, Officer Williams’ favorite duty is planning and logistics, through which she has served her own department and formed valuable relationships with partner agencies.