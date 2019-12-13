In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Dec. 13
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Take a step back in time as the Carolina men’s basketball team returns to Carmichael Arena for Sunday’s game against Wofford at 4 p.m. The Tar Heel Express will not be available, so check here for parking and other game day information.
- Look to the sky for a Geminid Meteor Shower from 8 to 10 p.m. tonight at the Environmental Educational Pavilion, West Point on the Eno, sponsored by the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.
- Hear Grammy Award-winning Professor Bill Ferris’ advice to graduates at Winter Commencement, set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dean E. Smith Center.
- Celebrate the opening of Lost and Found: Stories for Vernacular Photographs, an exhibit at the Ackland Art Museum, 5 to 9 p.m. today, as part of the Second Friday ArtWalk.
- Faculty and staff can enjoy a 50% discount on tickets to “Ragtime” the musical, presented by PlayMakers Repertory Company. Show closes Dec. 15. Use promo code UNC when you log in.