In the Know: Thursday, Dec. 12

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Thursday, December 12th, 2019

You May Also Like...

    • New revelations in Nepal

      An interdisciplinary team of Carolina researchers recently returned to the Himalayas to continue studying the effects of climate change on Buddhist holy lakes. A major goal: To retrieve data from instruments they installed 15 months ago.

    • Great books, perfect gifts

      UNC Press staff recommendations include a cookbook from a local chef and a collection of images from a bygone era by a Durham photographer.

    • Letter to UNC System regarding Confederate Monument settlement

      Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz sent a letter to UNC Interim President Bill Roper and UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey Wednesday.