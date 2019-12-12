In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Dec. 12
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared a letter he wrote to the UNC System Board of Governors about the Confederate Monument settlement.
- Catch The Art of Resistance exhibition, featuring the work of world-renowned graphic novelist and political cartoonist Ramón Nsé Esono Ebalé, before it closes tomorrow at the FedEx Global Education Center.
- Winter Commencement is Sunday. See Commencement by the numbers and meet some of our newest graduates.
- Learn what valuable resources you can use to strengthen your research, technology or venture at Secrets for Thriving in North Carolina’s Life Sciences Ecosystem at 5:30 p.m. today in the TOPO Great Room.
- Polish your elevator speech at noon tomorrow with Elevate Your Pitch: How to Introduce Your Research, a free 90-minute workshop from the NC TraCS Research Recruitment and Retention program.