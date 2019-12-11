In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Dec. 11
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Feeling holiday stress? Take a midday mindfulness break from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Carolina Union’s Meditation Room.
- And, if something’s really got you down, whether it’s family, workplace or just life, the Employee Assistance Program offers counseling by phone or online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Discover how to strengthen your research, technology or venture at the Carolina Innovations Seminar: Secrets for Thriving in North Carolina’s Life Sciences Ecosystem Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m., Top of Hill Great Room.
- Football fever descends on Chapel Hill this Saturday as Kenan Stadium hosts high school 4A and 4AA state football championship games at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale for Yolanda Rabun: Songs of Holiday Cheer, a PlayMakers Repertory show, on Dec. 20 and 21.