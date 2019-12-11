Great books, perfect gifts

Your search for the perfect gift may be over.

The folks at UNC Press who know and love books, who daily apply their expertise to producing wonderful books, suggest four books that your friends and family will turn to over and over.

Established in 1922, UNC Press publishes not only scholarly works but also books that delve into an array of the South’s most interesting aspects: its history and culture, architecture, music, food, literature, geography, and its plant and animal life. With that approach for almost a century, UNC Press has received just about every important book award, including the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize and awards by scholarly societies and organizations.

But the prize that matters most will be the delight expressed by the recipients of these books when they tear off the wrapping paper.

So, look over these book recommendations from press staff or other titles from UNC Press to find that just-right gift.

“Mothers and Strangers, Essays on Motherhood from the New South”

Edited by Samia Serageldin and Lee Smith

In this anthology of creative nonfiction, 28 writers set out to discover what they know, and don’t know, about the person they call Mother. Samia Serageldin and Lee Smith have curated a diverse and insightful collection that challenges stereotypes about mothers and expands our notions of motherhood in the South. The mothers in these essays were shaped, for good and bad, by the economic and political crosswinds of their time. Whether their formative experience was the Great Depression or the upheavals of the 1970s, their lives reflected their era and influenced how they raised their children. The writers in “Mothers and Strangers” explore the reliability of memory, examine their family dynamics and come to terms with the past.

“Mothers and Strangers: Essays on Motherhood from the New South” includes a variety of beautifully written and moving stories about many kinds of mothers. My own mother and aunt both loved it.”

– Michelle Wallen, production manager

“Where We Find Ourselves: The Photographs of Hugh Mangum, 1897–1922”

Edited by Margaret Sartor and Alex Harris

Self-taught photographer Hugh Mangum was born in 1877 in Durham as its burgeoning tobacco economy put the boomtown on the map. As an itinerant portraitist working primarily in North Carolina and Virginia during the rise of Jim Crow, Mangum welcomed into his temporary studios a clientele that was both racially and economically diverse. After his death in 1922, his glass plate negatives remained stored in his darkroom, a tobacco barn, for 50 years. Slated for demolition in the 1970s, the barn was saved at the last moment, and with it, this surprising and unparalleled document of life at the turn of the 20th century, a turbulent time in the history of the American South.

“It’s an exquisitely produced book of turn-of-the- century portraits by Durham-based itinerant photographer Hugh Mangum that offers a rare and diverse glimpse of the people of our region.”

—Gina Mahalek, publicity director

“The Saltbox Seafood Joint Cookbook”

By Chef Ricky Moore

Moore grew up in the North Carolina coastal town of New Bern, where catching and eating fresh fish and shellfish is what people do. Moore’s book describes how he started his wildly popular Saltbox Seafood Joint restaurants and food truck in Durham. A formally trained chef, he experienced a culinary epiphany in the famous wet markets of Singapore: start a restaurant inspired by the traditional roadside fish shacks and camps of the Carolina coast. Saltbox Seafood Joint’s success is a testament to Moore’s devotion to selecting the freshest seasonal ingredients every day and preparing them perfectly.

“Chef Ricky Moore is owner of the Saltbox restaurants in Durham. I’ll give this one with cornmeal or polenta or maybe a lemon squeezer. It’s great to celebrate this local chef/eatery that so many love.”

— Kim Bryant, production designer

“A Field Guide to Mushrooms of the Carolinas”

By Alan E. Bessette, Arleen R. Bessette, Michael W. Hopping

Mushrooms in the wild present an enticing challenge: some are delicious, others are deadly and still others take on almost unbelievable forms. This field guide introduces 650 mushrooms found in the Carolinas, more than 50 of them appearing for the first time in a field guide that uses clear language and color photographs to reveal their unique features.

“Beautifully produced and tremendously informative, this book is perfect for the outdoor wanderer or for the armchair mycologist. I also give away books—always a big hit.”

– Chuck Grench, executive editor