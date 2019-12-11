From the ground up

Before becoming a Tar Heel, Carpenter was Fulbright Scholar grantee in Portugal, and a university professor teaching English in Oaxaca, Mexico. As she walked through the streets of Oaxaca, she noticed how health messaging was communicated through colorful street art. Fascinated from a linguistic perspective, she collected the messages with the goal of analyzing their effect on public health outcomes. Carpenter then realized she didn’t just want to analyze the messages — she wanted to learn more about how to make that type of messaging.

“I didn’t know what public health was, much less health communications or marketing, but I applied and found myself at Gillings,” said Carpenter.

An unorthodox journey

For Newman, the journey to Gillings and Startup UNC was no more orthodox than Carpenter’s. She was a reality TV producer in New York City for over a decade, while simultaneously developing “Move Your Booty,” a motivational fitness lifestyle brand. Once back in her home state in North Carolina, her interest in health and wellness led her to also enroll for her graduate studies in public health at Carolina. Using her video and TV production skills to create material for researchers in the school, she realized that she could bring many of the skills from her past career to the public health table.

Over coffee with Carpenter, Newman suggested applying to Startup UNC, which she found through the Gillings e-newsletter. In the midst of exams, travel and a fast approaching deadline, the pair applied and were accepted, beginning their working relationship and entrepreneurial journey. Both students heard about Startup UNC through an email and applied after identifying their common interests — shortly before the deadline.

“Kathryn and I both knew that we just wanted to make stuff. But Kathryn said something really powerful. She was like, ‘I want to do that now, instead of waiting until later, or until graduation,’” said Newman.

