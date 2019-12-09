In the Know

In the Know: Monday, Dec. 9

  • It’s exam week, which means the usual ebb and flow of campus may be slightly different.   
  • Information Technology Services launches a new tool today to protect campus from phishing.  
  • Author and journalism associate professor Deb Aikat shares his views on social (or is it anti-social?) media in a 20-minute TED-style talk today at 1:05 p.m. in the Koury Building. 
  • Faculty interested in adding Africa-related content to a course can apply for a course development grant from the African Studies Center. 

