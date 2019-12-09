In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Dec. 9
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- It’s exam week, which means the usual ebb and flow of campus may be slightly different.
- Information Technology Services launches a new tool today to protect campus from phishing.
- Congratulations to the women’s soccer team, who played for but narrowly missed another national championship on Sunday, and the Tar Heel football team, who got an invitation to play in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.
- Author and journalism associate professor Deb Aikat shares his views on social (or is it anti-social?) media in a 20-minute TED-style talk today at 1:05 p.m. in the Koury Building.
- Faculty interested in adding Africa-related content to a course can apply for a course development grant from the African Studies Center.