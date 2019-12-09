Focus Carolina: Dana Griffin
Dana Griffin draws on her personal experience growing up to advocate for stronger partnerships between parents, children and their teachers.
Dr. Dana Griffin is an associate professor in the School of Education. She began her career as a school counselor and trained as a marriage and family counselor while working on her doctorate. A Virginia native, Griffin came to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007. She cites her upbringing (being raised by a single mother in rural Virginia and low-income), and the disparate treatment she received in schools, as the motivation for her work with schools, families and communities.