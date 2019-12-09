Focus Carolina: Dana Griffin

Dr. Dana Griffin is an associate professor in the School of Education. She began her career as a school counselor and trained as a marriage and family counselor while working on her doctorate. A Virginia native, Griffin came to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007. She cites her upbringing (being raised by a single mother in rural Virginia and low-income), and the disparate treatment she received in schools, as the motivation for her work with schools, families and communities.