Faculty Council: Monument settlement, public safety, budget update

Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz provided additional context and responded to questions about the UNC Board of Governors settlement regarding the Confederate Monument at Friday’s Faculty Council meeting.

Following a spirited hour-long discussion, the council passed a resolution that “condemned” the settlement.

Faculty Council also heard reports on public safety, the state budget and Carolina’s budget process.

Public safety: UNC Police Chief David L. Perry provided an update on the recent national accreditation of the communications center, making it the only one in the state with this certification and one of only six in the country. He also noted that work continues on improving the system used for mass emergency notifications to the campus.

Budget: Jonathan Pruitt, vice chancellor for finance and operations, told the group that the state budget is not approved. Major items requested include pay raises for faculty and staff and funds to repair and renovate classrooms. Pruitt said he is also working to improve Carolina’s budgeting process to create a more central focus to support the initiatives in the University’s strategic plan.