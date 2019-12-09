Carolina selected to play Temple in Military Bowl

Donors, season ticket holders and those who have placed a deposit for 2020 season tickets will receive an email later today with the opportunity to request tickets. If you’d like to make a deposit for 2020 Carolina Football season tickets, you can do so by clicking HERE. Any tickets for the general public, if there are any, will go on sale by Friday.

Carolina finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-4 (T-3rd) in the ACC Coastal in head coach Mack Brown ‘s return to Chapel Hill. The squad placed 11 student-athletes on All-ACC teams including first-team linebacker Chazz Surratt and the league’s Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year Sam Howell . Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Phil Longo , the offense posted 469 yards per game, which ranked 14th nationally, while scoring 31.3 points per game. The defense, under co-coordinators Jay Bateman and Tommy Thigpen , was one of the nation’s most improved this season. The unit improved by 56 spots (9.9 points) in scoring defense, 54 spots (66 yards) in total defense, and 53 spots (69 yards) in rushing defense.

Temple, representing the American Athletic Conference, currently stands at 8-4 and finished 5-3, which was good for third in the AAC East. The Owls placed seven players on the All-AAC teams including defensive end Quincy Roche, who was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Coached by Rod Carey, Temple ranked third in the AAC in total defense, allowing 364.8 yards per game, while posting 3.25 sacks per game and 7.8 TFL. The Owls’ offense ranked eighth in the conference, tallying 402 yards per game.

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman will be played for the 12th time this December. Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Military Bowl serves as a premier regional event benefiting the USO and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families. Since its inception in 2008, the Bowl has donated more than $900,000 to the USO and provided more than 25,000 complimentary tickets for troops and their families.

Statement from Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown

“On behalf of the Carolina football program and the UNC Athletics Department, I want to thank the Military Bowl and their selection committee for inviting us to their game. We can’t wait to get to the Washington, D.C. area and take part in what I’m sure will be a wonderful week and a great experience for our team and staff.

Our number one goal when we returned last year was to send the seniors out the right way. Everything we did, from spring practice to summer workouts to fall camp, was with an eye on winning enough games to get these seniors to a bowl game. Now, when this group looks back on their careers, they’ll be able to say they helped get the program on the right track and finished with a bowl game. I’m just so happy for everyone involved in our program, but especially, that group of young men.

Now, we need to get our schedules together and figure out how we’ll approach the next few weeks. We’ll let the guys focus on their academics as they move through finals and then we’ll get some good work in with the extra practices. We’ll work the young guys really hard and treat this as an extra spring practice, while making sure we get the team ready to take on a tough Temple team. I know the guys want to finish this season off with a victory, so I’m expecting everyone to be really focused for the next few weeks so we can be ready to play on Dec. 27.”