Jingle Bell Jog sparks holiday cheer on campus 

Snowmen, holiday lights, Santa hats and even a Cindy Lou Who dashed through the streets Friday for the 29th annual Jingle Bell Jog. More than 300 participants completed the 2.7-mile fun run or 1.5–mile walk hosted by Campus Recreation.

“This annual event is a great opportunity for departments to come out as a group, promote healthy lifestyles, and we also love having the chance to collect donations for the Glenwood Elementary Family Assistance Program and the Orange County Animal Shelter,” said Lauren Mangili, the senior associate director for campus recreation.

Dressed as snowmen in white hazmat suits, the “Safety Snowmen” from the Department of Environment, Health and Safety won “most creative” team costume. The General Electric Alumni Association, from the General Alumni Association, won in the “most spirited” category, with their line of holiday lights, all hooked together.

The event also included a raffle with several door prizes.

“It was really fun and community-driven,” said Marisa Marraccini, an assistant professor in the School of Education, who completed the run with colleagues. “We had a whole group from the School of Education — faculty, staff and students — who decided to run it together. This is the first year we’ve done it. We wanted to support the University and have an afternoon of fun.”