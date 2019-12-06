In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Dec. 6
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Enjoy holiday carols at today’s First Fridays lunchtime concert or something jazzier at tonight’s UNC Jazz Combos concert at 6 p.m. Both are free and in Hill Hall.
- Join the Jingle Bell Jog at 12:15 p.m. today at the Student Recreation Center. Check–in and onsite registration accepted for individuals from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Show you bleed Carolina blue at the 21st annual Holiday Carolina Blood Drive Dec. 10 in Fetzer Hall. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.
- Celebrate Chapel Hill–idays with events such as Saturday afternoon’s Conscious Holiday Bazaar at The Courtyard, 431 W. Franklin St., where your purchases support zero-waste efforts and local makers.
- Submit captions and short stories in a “context contest” for the Ackland Art Museum’s new exhibit, Lost and Found: Stories for Vernacular Photographs, opening Dec. 13. The early bird contest deadline is Sunday.