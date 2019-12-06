Guskiewicz provides additional context around monument settlement

Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz expressed mixed feelings and provided additional context around last month’s UNC Board of Governors’ settlement regarding the Confederate Monument in a message to campus Friday and in remarks at Faculty Council.

As part of a court settlement, the UNC System directed the University to turn over both the monument and $2.5 million in non-state funds. The UNC System emphasized that the settlement “prioritizes the safety and security of the University community, including students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The settlement also allows the System and the University “to focus on its core mission of teaching, education and research.” Guskiewicz made clear that neither he nor the University’s Board of Trustees were asked to approve the agreement.

“This is a challenging time. On one hand, the monument will never return to campus, and for this I am especially grateful,” he wrote. “On the other hand, some of the values and initiatives we have prioritized since I became Interim Chancellor are being tested.”

Since the monument came down in August 2018, there have been deep concerns about the moral implications and safety issues associated with it returning to campus. The settlement ensures that won’t happen, Guskiewicz wrote, “But issues of racism and injustice persist, and the University must confront them.”

“I couldn’t fathom standing here today, telling you that the only legal option was to bring the monument back,” he told Faculty Council. “So we have work to do. The settlement left many people angry with a lot of questions.”

Although funds for the settlement came from an account set aside to pay for lawsuits, not one that would have funded scholarships, centers or academic programs, Guskiewicz recognized why many people are upset that a Confederacy group benefits from this agreement and could use the funds to display the monument again elsewhere.

“I understand, appreciate and empathize with those sentiments,” he said.

Guskiewicz also announced that he will establish a fund that will more comprehensively support the important work necessary to build our community together.

“We have a lot of work to do to thoroughly address and reconcile with our past,” he said.

Since Guskiewicz became interim chancellor, he has taken several steps to improve public safety and diversity and inclusion. The University now has new UNC police chief and a new vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management will be in place in January. In addition, the Campus Safety Commission was convened in May, the Reckoning Shared Learning Initiative began this fall and the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will launch in January.

“I now want to focus on our shared values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Guskiewicz wrote. “And I will continue to reject and condemn those individuals or groups who seek to divide us.”

Also Friday, the University published an FAQ on the matter.