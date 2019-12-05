Myers confirmed as U.S. District Court judge

The Senate confirmed Richard E. Myers ’98, Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law at UNC School of Law, to be a Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 5.

With his confirmation, Myers fills the longest standing vacancy in the federal courts.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Myers came to UNC School of Law as a student in 1995 after a career as a journalist in Wilmington, N.C. He was a Chancellors Scholar and graduated with high honors in 1998. He served as a law clerk to Chief Judge David B. Sentelle ’68 of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and practiced for two years with the Los Angeles firm of O’Melveny & Myers, LLP.

From 2002 through 2004, Myers was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central District of California and the Eastern District of North Carolina, where he prosecuted white collar and violent crimes. He joined the UNC School of Law faculty in 2004.

He has taught Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Professional Responsibility and a seminar on White Collar Crime, in addition to supervising Trial Advocacy courses. He served as Associate Dean for Student Affairs under Dean John Charles Boger ’74 and has been faculty adviser to both the Christian Legal Society and the Federalist Society.

“Professor Myers has been an exemplary member of our faculty and his dedication to our students has been little short of legendary. I know that his contributions and service to the Eastern District bench will be equally impactful,” says Martin H. Brinkley ’92, dean and Arch T. Allen Professor of Law.