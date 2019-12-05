In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Dec. 5
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Time to get cozy with Winter Stories, a campus holiday tradition in its 27th year. Join Professor Brian Sturm at 5 p.m. today at Wilson Library for tales and music from around the world.
- The Ackland Art Museum shows off student research about its collection at today’s Semester Revue at 2 p.m.
- Settle in for some stellar picking when the Carolina Bluegrass Band gives its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hill Hall — a steal at $10 a ticket.
- Pose for photos with Santa Rameses and enjoy the rest of the Winter in the Garden Holiday Festival on Saturday evening at the N.C. Botanical Garden.
- Enjoy the sounds of the season — from “The Nutcracker” to “Polar Express”— at the N.C. Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Memorial Hall. Tickets are still available but won’t be for long.